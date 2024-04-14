Rochester woman wins Milwaukee Marathon

Apr. 14—MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Rochester's Selam Grimsrud finished first among female runners in the Milwaukee Marathon on Saturday.

Grimsrud had a winning time of 3:05:17, a pace of 7:05 per mile. She won the race by just over two minutes.

Grimsrud was born in Ethiopia and earned her college degree from the University of Minnesota — Rochester. She works at the Mayo Clinic and currently resides in Rochester with her husband, Andy, and their son, Archie.

Jodi Kasten of Franklin, Wis., placed second with a time of 3:07:43 followed by Meagan Weisshahn of Greenville, Wis., in 3:08:45.

Winona's Vincent Di Vito placed 31st in the men's division of the Milwaukee Marathon with a time of 3:10:02.