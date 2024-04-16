Rochester wins key league game over Black Hills

Apr. 15—BOX SCORE

At Black Hills

WARRIORS 12, WOLVES 2 (5 inn.)

Rochester 012 72 — 12

Black Hills 002 00 — 2

ROC Pitching — LeBaron 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K Highlights — Demers 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 R; Vassar 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Fluetsch 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Hartley 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI

BH Pitching — Goheen 5 IP, 12 H, 12 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 6 K Highlights — Arko 1-3, 2 RBI

Ignited by a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning, the Warriors turned a close Evergreen Conference contest into a route with a 12-2 victory over Black Hills on Monday night.

The win, coupled with Centralia's loss to Tumwater, sets up a critical showdown between Rochester and the Tigers on Wednesday in a battle for the fourth postseason spot for the district tournament.

Already up 3-2 entering the fourth, Rochester (5-5, 2-3 EvCo) did most of the damage with two outs. Two straight two-run doubles by Macey Fluetsch and Leah Hartley made it an eight-run cushion. The Warriors added to more in the fifth and held on for a run-rule win.

Layna Demers launched a home run and drove in three runs while Mckenna Vassar joined Fluetsch and Hartley with two RBIs and two hits. Arissa LeBaron earned the win in the circle with five strikeouts over five innings.

Black Hills (4-4, 1-4) scored both runs in the third on a two-run single by Emma Arko. The Wolves will face their city rival Tumwater on Wednesday.