Rochester, Winona artists get a Major League call up from the Twins

Jun. 14—MINNEAPOLIS — A pair of Southeast Minnesota artists received major league opportunities to showcase their art.

Amy Krause, of Rochester, and Sarah Johnson, of Winona, were among 10 Minnesota artists selected to paint original works of art on Minnesota shaped Adirondack chairs as part of the Minnesota Twins' 2024 City Connect series.

City Connect is an initiative by the Twins, Major League Baseball and Nike to promote the culture and history of Minnesota and raise awareness and money for nonprofit organizations in the state.

The opportunity was somewhat unbelievable — literally.

"I was pretty sure it was Russian bots," Johnson said when officials from the Twins reached out.

Krause was equally skeptical.

"I get a lot of weird messages that are kind of scammy sometimes," she said.

When they learned the invitation to collaborate with a Major League Baseball team was legitimate, both jumped at the opportunity.

"It was an unusual request — how could I say no?" Johnson said.

The artists each painted a pair of chairs during an allotted time outside of Target Field.

"It was really fun to be a part of that and kind of a surprise art party for the community," Johnson said.

The Twins on Monday, June 10, unveiled the special, colorful City Connect jerseys for the initiative that they'll wear at Target Field Friday when they host the Oakland Athletics. They feature a wavy, blue design with yellow accents, a loon, the North Star and northern lights.

The look was a carefully guarded secret, but the artists were given a glimpse so that their work would complement the aesthetic.

Johnson said she liked what she saw.

"I'm all for as many colors and fancy outfits as we can have," she said.

Like the Twins' City Connect jerseys, the artists' designs depict the natural beauty Minnesota offers.

"What I really wanted to showcase was a connection of Minnesota being the land of 10,000 lakes and being known for that," Krause said. "Minnesota translates to the land where the water reflects the sky; I wanted my work to express that."

Johnson based her design on a photograph she took during a childhood trip to Grand Marais.

"It turns out, I made a much more complicated design than what I had in my mind," she said.

The Minnesota-shaped Adirondack chairs handmade in Minnesota by Saegerville Cedar.

One of each of the artists' chairs will be displayed in locations around Minnesota. The others will be auctioned off on Friday. The net proceeds will go to nonprofits that serve young people or the environment.

Johnson said she prefers making pieces that benefit a community or ones that feature some element of nature.

"This had those elements," she said.

It also gave the Minnesota artists statewide exposure on a fun project.

"It was a super high honor to be asked to do all this," Krause said.

People can learn more about the Twins' City Connect jerseys and how to bid on the painted chairs at the Twins' MLB website at mlb.com.