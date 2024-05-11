Rochester tops Black Hills, forces tiebreaker against Centralia

May 10—Box Score

At Rochester

WARRIORS 12, WOLVES 3

Black Hills 000 210 0 — 3

Rochester 230 700 X — 12

BH Pitching — Goheen 6 IP, 16 H, 12 R (8 ER), 1 BB, 4 K. Highlights — Malone 2-3, R

ROC Pitching — Demers 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 10 K. Highlights — Fluetsch 4-4, 2 RBI, R; Demers 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Quarnstrom 2-4, RBI, 2 R

An extra game will be needed to determine the fourth and final playoff team from the EvCo, as Rochester topped Black Hills 12-3 on Thursday to force a tiebreaker game against Centralia.

That game will be at Fort Borst Park on Friday.

The Warriors (9-12, 5-7 2A EvCo) came out of the gate quickly on Thursday, scoring five runs in the first two innings and scoring seven in the fourth to push their lead to double digits.

Black Hills was able to respond with a pair in the fourth to make it 5-2, but once Rochester put it out of reach, they weren't able to make a dent outside of one run in the fifth.

Layna Demers was excellent on the mound for Rochester, pitching a complete-game three-hitter, and she didn't allow an earned run. She also struck out 10 while walking just one.

Macey Fluetsch went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs batted in, while Piper Quarnstrom collected a pair of base hits and drove in a run. Demers helped herself with a three-run double in the fourth.

Madi Malone was the lone Wolf to collect multiple hits, as she went 2 for 3 at the plate and also scored a run. Taryn Kelly also recorded a hit. Black Hills finishes its season at 6-12.