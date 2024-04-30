Rochester stays hot with league win over Aberdeen

Apr. 29—BOX SCORE

At Rochester

WARRIORS 9, BOBCATS 3

Aberdeen 000 003 0 — 3

Rochester 224 100 X — 9

ROC Pitching — Gramelspacher (W) 5.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Johnson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Rodriguez 3-4, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R, SB; Ubias 3-4, RBI, R, SB; Pietras 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R; Smith 2-4, 2B, RBI, R

Fueled by the top-two hitters in the lineup, the Warriors maintained a comfortable lead throughout and defeated the Bobcats 9-3 in an Evergreen Conference matchup on Monday night at home.

It marked the penultimate home game for Rochester's six seniors — Mason Armstrong, Ben Johnson, Henry Gramelspacher, Hayden Pietras, Mason Ubias and Tate Quarnstrom — as they had fingerprints all over the game.

"They've been a huge part of our program the last four years, and I couldn't ask for more from them," Warriors head coach Brad Qualstrom said. "Great baseball players and great human beings all around."

Two runs each in the first two innings put Rochester (10-7, 6-5 EvCo) ahead 4-0, then it doubled the cushion with a four-run third on a pair of RBI doubles, a run-scoring single and an RBI groundout.

Gramelspacher, one start after a six-inning no-hitter, didn't allow a hit through five innings and finished with six strikeouts. Ubias and Ethan Rodriguez each had three hits and an RBI with the latter launching a home run.

The Warriors finish off the league slate against Aberdeen on Tuesday.