Rochester star's first TD tops Week 8 takeaways in the Springfield area

Here are the top high school football takeaways for Week 8 from the Springfield area.

Gillespie emerges for Rochester

Rochester senior standout Parker Gillespie scored his first touchdown of the season.

He contributed not at quarterback but at receiver and hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from junior QB Bryan Zulauf in the Rockets’ 63-21 Central State Eight Conference win over Chatham Glenwood.

Gillespie led the Central State Eight Conference last season in receiving yards (1,129) and catches (61) with nine TDs but was expected to start the season at QB – until a knee injury in the offseason.

Zulauf’s left arm has been more than adequate. Prior to Week 8, Zulauf was 67 of 97 for 1,181 yards and 18 TDs with just two picks and has led the Class 4A top-ranked Rockets (8-0 overall, 7-0 CS8) to at least a share of the league title.

Senior running back Nolan Mrozowski has also taken on a larger presence on offense.

He had 238 rushing yards and six TDs last season but has far surpassed those numbers through eight games. He scored five TDs against Glenwood for a total of 15 this season.

Late first-half surge keys U-High win

Normal University scored a pair of late touchdowns in the first half and turned the game in its favor in a 49-28 victory over Lincoln in the Central State Eight Conference.

U-High (6-2) trailed the Railsplitters 21-14 until Cade Cunningham received a pass from quarterback Alek Weiland and went 80 yards for a score to tie the game with 1 minute remaining in the half. Then Drew Rader intercepted a pass from Lincoln QB Darren Stevens at the Railers’ 33-yard line, and the Pioneers cashed it in when Weiland hooked up with Mason Willis for a 33-yard TD reception and a 28-21 lead going into intermission.

U-High had the momentum, received the second-half kickoff and struck quickly as Martin Donahue raced 53 yards for a rushing touchdown to increase the Pioneers’ lead to 35-21.

The Railers (5-3) got within seven points late in the third quarter when Kani Carson scored a TD on an 85-yard reception from Stevens.

But U-High sealed it when Weiland rushed for a 2-yard score and Rhett Lynch got his second touchdown on a run from 12 yards out.

Lincoln appeared poised for the upset early, taking a 14-0 lead on a pair of TD runs by Ki’on Carson that covered 4 and 63 yards. U-High tied the game on a 52-yard TD run by Lyfe Campbell and Lynch scored from 2 yards.

Lincoln went ahead by seven points on Stevens’ 1-yard run, before U-High seized control.

Two major playoff droughts are nearly done

In Week 6, Lincoln beat Jacksonville 41-28 to win its fifth game for the first time since 1985. The Railers (5-3 overall, 4-2 Central State Eight Conference) haven't been to the football postseason since 1984.

On Friday, Litchfield beat Pana 20-15 in a scoreless second half for both teams. While the Purple Panthers' playoff drought only dates back to 2005 — also the last time Litchfield had a five-win season — the celebration was no less enthusiastic as the one in Logan County on Sept. 29.

Between those two teams, it's been 57 years without a playoff berth. That's a long time. Most, if not all, five-win teams will learn their first-round opponents after the Illinois High School Association releases the playoff pairings on Saturday, Oct. 21. Steve Soucie, who heads Shaw Media's Friday Night Drive, had projected a handful of four-win at-large playoff teams prior to Week 8's games.

Just another game for MacArthur’s Owens

Decatur MacArthur senior quarterback Cameron France and freshman running back Myson Johnson-Cook combined for 244 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the stunning 45-27 Central State Eight Conference victory over Class 5A No. 5 Sacred Heart-Griffin.

A third had perhaps just as much of an impact at Matheson Field: senior defensive back/wide receiver Sam Owens.

His 33-yard interception return set up France’s 22-yard TD pass to junior Nahjir Woods to end the first quarter ahead 13-7. He also had all of his three catches for 102 yards and a TD in the first half.

Woods also starred with three catches for 78 yards and a score.

“I just know I’m a good player and I make the big plays when they’re needed to be made,” Owens said. “I know my teammates can also do it, too. But whenever I’m put in the moment, I know I can do it.”

He wouldn’t describe it as a breakout game, however.

“It’s just what I’m supposed to do,” Woods said. “Whenever teams target me on defense and the ball gets thrown at me, I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. I feel like it was just a normal game for me.”

MacArthur (5-3) visits Bloomington (5-3) in a crossover game against the Big 12 for Week 9. Owens traced the Generals’ miraculous turnaround from a 1-3 start to the weight room in Janaury.

“I feel like if we believe in each other and stay together, we’re going to win,” Owens said.

Injury bug bites SHG again

Sacred Heart-Griffin had at least a couple of positives in the injury department.

Junior receiver Seamus O’Brien and senior running back Ethan Hagele appeared on the field after previously missing the Week 6 contest at Chatham Glenwood due to injury.

But even that was overshadowed in the third quarter when senior tailback Christian Pollard was hobbled by his last carry of the game. He ran for 52 yards on 11 attempts.

SHG coach John Allison said that will need to be looked into ahead of the Cyclones’ Week 9 matchup against Class 4A top-ranked Rochester at Ken Leonard Field.

Allison also said it won’t take long to find out how his team will respond to the 45-27 Central State Eight Conference loss to Decatur MacArthur.

“We’re going to see how this practice goes this week,” Allison said.

