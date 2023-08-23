How this Rochester senior went from waterboy and ballboy to ‘brilliant’ football leader

ROCHESTER — You name it.

Henry Buecker has been everything.

He started out as a waterboy and ballboy in his first adolescent years with the Rochester football program before morphing into an invaluable senior leader — especially in the defensive secondary.

“He's grown up in the program, so I know it means something to him,” Rochester coach Derek Leonard said. “He's such a great kid and does things the right way. That's the great thing about him.”

Rochester's Henry Buecker goes through a receiving drill during the first official day of practice at the high school on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Expert safety

Buecker knows how to react on the fly after all of that exposure to the sights and sounds of football through his dad, Steve, the defensive coordinator.

“I was a waterboy and ballboy for my whole childhood,” Buecker said, “so I was always on the sidelines and getting to see how the coaches interact with other players and how other players handle themselves in certain situations.

“It's definitely just made me a lot more comfortable on the field.”

Buecker, a third-year starting safety, furnished 51 tackles, forced three fumbles and swiped three interceptions to end up on The State Journal-Register’s all-area defensive team last season.

Rochester's Henry Buecker (4) brings down Sacred Heart-Griffin's Kyle Long (19) right after a catch in the first half at Rocket Booster Stadium in Rochester, Ill., Friday, September 10, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

The Rockets, who advanced as far as the Class 4A semifinals for a second consecutive season, open at Peoria High at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Lions, led by third-year starting QB Tino Gist, achieved second place themselves in Class 5A.

“I've always grown up as a leader and being a safety I can kind of control and tell everybody what to do and make sure we're on the same page, so it works out,” Buecker said.

He certainly takes some cues from his dad, who's been calling the defense since 2011.

“He's pretty tough, especially on me,” Buecker said. “But it makes it fun. It makes me better at the end of the day, so I can't complain.”

Another offensive weapon

Buecker will assume a larger role offensively as a receiver this year.

He totaled five catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns last fall. That doesn’t include a 22-yard TD run on a lateral from Anthony Marinelli in the Class 4A quarterfinals against Carterville.

“It'll be fun, I'm excited,” Buecker said. “I got some offensive reps last year, but this is my first year with me officially being a starter and having a more impactful role on the offensive side, so I'm excited to see what it brings and see what coach Leonard can draw up for me.”

Rochester's Henry Buecker catches a pass as he is tackled during the game against Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday Nov. 18, 2022.

He will complement a cache of talented receivers that also includes seniors Jack Swaney, Canon Bruce and Ednor Slot — not to mention senior tight end Lance Ingold.

Swaney is the top returning receiver statistically, at least for now, with 41 receptions for 520 yards and three scores.

Juniors Elijah Carlson and Bryan Zulauf, and sophomore Tanner Beal, are expected to share the quarterback position while senior standout Parker Gillespie is out with a knee injury.

Gillespie was expected to be the starting QB after leading the Central State Eight Conference in receiving yards (1,129) and catches (61) with nine TDs.

“We'll have a lot of weapons,” Buecker said. “It's going to be fun to share the ball everywhere.”

Latent soccer talent

Leonard described Buecker as a bona fide playmaker with unbridled tenacity. Buecker draws that competitiveness from both of his parents, including his mom, Meaghan.

That can be easily discerned on the hardwood as well.

He helped fuel the boys basketball team to its first winning season since 2007 as a point guard last season.

“What's great about him is he's brilliant,” Leonard said. “He knows the game and understands athletics, period. Basketball, he's got great vision at point guard. He's just a smart kid.”

Buecker also perhaps surprisingly plays club soccer in the offseason with the Alliance, based out of Springfield.

Leonard, in fact, said Buecker may be one of the best soccer players in the area.

Rochester's Henry Buecker goes up for a shot during the game against Jacksonville Friday. Feb. 10, 2023.

“I was always better at soccer (growing up), and I still play soccer competitively in the spring, winter and summer,” Buecker said. “Just the culture of football at Rochester and all of my friends playing football, I just wanted to be a part of it.”

That experience in soccer and basketball just further adds to Buecker’s vast acumen.

“Playing point guard and center mid in soccer and just being a three-sport athlete has definitely helped me become a better football player,” Buecker said. “It’s all really helped me become the player I am for sure.”

