Rochester Royals use seven hits to win 8-1

Jun. 2—ELKO, Minn. — The Rochester Royals stayed hot, blasting the New Market Muskies 8-1 in amateur baseball.

Both teams finished with seven hits, but Royals pitchers Matteo Finocchi and Thane Meiners were able to limit the Muskies to just the lone run. Finocchi went eight innings and allowed six hits and one earned run.

The Royals broke things open in the fifth inning when they scored four runs.

Logan Milene and Tyler Motley each had two hits for Rochester. Tate Meiners and Thane Meiners each drove in two runs. Tate Meiners homered.