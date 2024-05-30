Rochester Royals outhit Hastings in getting win

May 30—HASTINGS — The Rochester Royals rode a 13-hit attack and some strong pitching to beat the Hastings Hawks 15-7 Wednesday in amateur baseball.

Mike Michalak, Logan Milene, Easton Fritcher, Thane Meiners, Drew Block and Nick Pearson all had two hits for the Royals. Fritcher homered and doubled and drove in four runs. Pearson had three RBIs.

The Royals used four pitchers in the game, including Tyler Motley and Palmer Mickelson each going three innings. Nolan Satre went the final two and allowed no hits or runs.

Rochester got the win despite having trouble in the field. It committed four errors.

Royals box score.