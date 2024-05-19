Rochester Royals will have a new manager as they prepare to open 2024 season

May 19—ROCHESTER — Drew Block and Logan Milene will have new roles with the Rochester Royals amateur baseball team this season.

In recent years, Block has been a player/manager of the Royals. He will remain as a player for the Royals, but he has stepped down as the team's manager. Block will continue a high-level role off the field as well, however, as he becomes the team's business manager.

"I sort of knew this was coming the last couple of years," Block said. "It's kind of been a work in progress, just trying to find the right fit and the right person."

The right person is Milene, the son of former Royals player/manager Jeff Milene. Logan Milene has excelled for the Royals as a player in recent years and he is in the process of wrapping up his senior season of Division I baseball at Eastern Michigan University.

"I think Logan will do a great job once he gets back and takes things over," Block said.

Block's decision had a lot to do with family. Besides a full-time job, he and his wife have three boys younger than age 5.

"I thought it would be a good time to just show up and play as much as I can," he said.

With Milene away at college, Block did a lot of the normal offseason work, helping out with scheduling and securing players for the roster.

"I've taken as much of that off his plate as possible until he gets back," Block said.

Milene is concluding his college season this weekend and will return to Rochester next week.

"Drew's done a lot of the managing stuff still because I have my own season here," Milene said.

Both Block and Milene were key members of the Royals' Class B state championship team in 2022. Milene is looking forward to being a manager for the first time.

"It will be exciting," he said. "Obviously managing is different than just playing. I'll be doing both now so it presents a new challenge."

The Royals are slated to play their first game on Sunday, May 19, against the Rochester Roadrunners. Milene will not be back in time to attend that game so he will have to wait a bit longer to make his debut as a manager. He said he is looking forward to making out the lineup for the first time.

"I don't anticipate a whole lot changing," he said. "I guess if I don't like something, it's up to me to change it."