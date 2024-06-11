Rochester Royals' hitters too much again

Jun. 10—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals put up a big offensive number for the second straight day as they toppled the Red Wing Aces 10-2 in amateur baseball on Monday night.

The Royals defeated New Market 16-1 in seven innings on Sunday.

They pounded out 12 more hits and produced double digits in runs scored once again in the win over Red Wing. Player/manager Logan Milene went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored.

Mason Leimbek went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mike Michalak and Hayden Brown added two hits each. Michalak scored twice while Brown doubled and drove in two runs. Thane Meiners hit a double and had an RBI while Drew Block drove in a pair of runs.

Brown also started on the mound. He threw four scoreless innings, allowed three hits, struck out six and walked four. Palmer Mickelson earned the win with two innings of relief. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits. Matteo Finocchi followed with three scoreless innings for the save.

Red Wing's Ethan loose went 2-for-4.

The Royals (5-1) will play at the Austin Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marcusen Park.