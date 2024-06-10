Rochester Royals a big hit in easy win

Jun. 10—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals banged out 17 hits Sunday and romped to a 16-1 win over the New Market Muskies in amateur baseball.

Tyler Motley and Hayden Brown each had three hits and Mike Michalak, Logan Milene, Mason Leimbek, Thane Meiners and Bennett Brown each had two for the Royals.

Brown and Meiners both homered.

Gabe Pilla was the winning pitcher, going five innings and allowing three hits and one run. He struck out a whopping 11 and walked just one.