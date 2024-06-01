Rochester Red Wings’ Jackson Rutledge and three relievers quiet St. Paul Saints in 8-2 victory

Jackson Rutledge flipped the script in his second start against the St. Paul Saints. The Washington Nationals’ No. 6 prospect held a struggling Saints offense in check in an 8-2 victory for the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night in Rochester, N.Y.

Last month at CHS Field, the Saints roughed up Rutledge for nine runs in two innings. On Friday night, Rutledge held the Saints to two hits and two walks in the first four innings and exited with two outs in the fifth after allowing a two-run double to Diego Castillo.

That was about all the offense the Saints produced, as Red Wings relievers Joe La Sorsa, Adonis Medina and Luis Reyes allowed just three hits and one walk over 4 1/3 innings.

Rochester beat the Saints for a second straight night. The Red Wings have won three of the first five games of the seven-game series.

Saints starter Louie Varland (2-4) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

Varland was touched for three runs in the third inning when the Red Wings loaded the bases on a catcher’s interference call, a bunt single and Darren Baker’s single. Drew Millas drove in a run with a single, and Travis Blankenhorn followed with a run-scoring groundout. An error by shortstop Will Holland on Juan Yepez’s groundball allowed a third run to score.

In the fourth, the Red Wings loaded the bases against Varland, helped by a walk and Varland’s error on a sacrifice bunt, and Varland then walked Blankenhorn to force in a run.

Royce Lewis, in his fifth rehab game, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a flyout to left.

Related Articles