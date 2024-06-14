Rochester rallies to beat RailRiders

Five innings Thursday looked a lot similar to the first two games of the series for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Then, Rochester's offense finally appeared.

The Red Wings scored three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to rally for a 5-4 victory at Innovative Field in New York.

RailRiders pitching held Rochester to no runs and three hits in the first two games.

Will Warren continued that streak Thursday, limiting the Red Wings to one hit in 5.1 scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, the offense staked the righthander to a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Greg Allen led off with a single, moved to second on a groundout by Josh VanMeter and scored on a single by Jorbit Vivas.

Then in the sixth, T.J. Rumfield singled, Carlos Narvaez walked and Jose Rojas hit a three-run home run 423 feet to right-center field. It was his 12th home run of the season.

But the Red Wings bats came awakened in the bottom of the sixth against Warren.

With one out, Darren Baker singled, Jack Dunn hit a ground-rule double and Travis Blankenhorn hit a three-run home run to right field to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Jackson Cluff homered off Matt Sauer leading off the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Carter Kieboom followed with a walk, stole second and scored on a one-out single by Darren Baker to give Rochester its first lead of the series.

The RailRiders threatened in the top of the eighth. Narvaez walked with one out. Taylor Trammell walked with two outs and, following a pitching change, Allen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Rico Garcia got VanMeter to ground out and end the inning.

Garcia then worked a perfect ninth to earn his 10th save. Tim Cate (3-1), the second of four pitchers Rochester used, earned the victory.

Vivas, Rumfield and Allen each finished with two hits for the RailRiders (40-26).

On Friday, the series continues at 6:45 p.m. The RailRiders have not named a starter while Rochester will go with righty Joan Adon (3-5, 6.35 ERA).

Off the rails

• Prior to Thursday's game, the Yankees made several roster moves. RHP Yerry De Los Santos was placed on the seven-day injured list. OF Everson Pereira was transferred from the seven-day IL to the full season IL as of June 11.

• The Yankees also activated OF Jasson Dominguez from his MLB rehab assignment and optioned him to the RailRiders. Dominguez did not play in Thursday's game.

• Blankenship's home run in the sixth inning stopped a 24.1-inning shutout streak by RailRiders pitching, dating to the 10th inning of Sunday's game against Norfolk.