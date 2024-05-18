Rochester Raiders post 4-3 victory over Osseo in adaptive state softball quarterfinal

May 17—CHANHASSAN — The Rochester Raiders knocked off Osseo 4-3 in eight innings in an adaptive state softball quarterfinal Friday at Chanhassan High School.

The third-seeded Raiders will now play No. 2 Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, which beat South Suburban 12-2 in its respective quarterfinal in the state semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The title game follows at 1:45 p.m. The third-place game is at 1:15 p.m.

Andrew Westerman pitched all eight innings for the Raiders tonight and according to coach Kayla Gannon had a great game defensively as well. Westerman also drove in Sawyer Hanson for the game-winning run.

The Raiders scored two of their four runs in the third inning with Leigha Determan and Nick Degen crossing the plate for the Raiders.

The Raiders, who placed fourth at state last year, are looking for the program's first state title.