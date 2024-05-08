Rochester Raiders post 19-6 victory in regular-season finale in adapted softball

May 7—ST. PAUL — The Rochester Raiders wrapped up their regular season in adapted softball

with a 19-6 road win over St. Paul Humboldt on Tuesday.

Braxton Small and Andrew Westerman both went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for the Raiders while Nate Barber and Cooper Morrissey were both 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Westerman and Morrissey combined to pitch the seven innings on the mound.

Eli Yoder turned in a stellar double play in the field and he walked three times at the plate.

"Easy victory and great game by all," Morrissey said.

The Raiders will play in the state tournament next weekend and they will enter as the No. 3 seed.