Rochester Raiders place fourth at adapted soccer state tournament

Nov. 19—STILLWATER — The Rochester Raiders have brought home more hardware from a state tournament.

After a dramatic victory in their tournament opener, the Raiders fell in the state semifinals, then dropped a hard-fought third-place match, to finish fourth at the adapted soccer, P.I. Division, state tournament at Stillwater High School.

The Raiders started tournament play Friday with a tight 4-3 win against St. Paul Humboldt, a team that went on to win the consolation championship.

In the semifinals, Rochester dropped an 11-1 contest Saturday morning against eventual state champion Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka.

The Raiders close another strong season with a 4-4 record.