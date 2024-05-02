Rochester Raiders get offensive in 18-4 win over Anoka-Hennepin in adapted softball

May 1—ANOKA — The Rochester Raiders put on an offensive dispay in defeating Anoka-Hennepin 18-4 in adapted softball on Tuesday.

"The bats were hot for Raiders," Rochester coach Kayla Gannon said. "It was so fun to see the smiles as they rounded the bases hit after hit."

The Raiders had multiple five-run innings during the contest.

Connor Blair-Franz went 3-for-3 with a triple for the Raiders, Mikael Brown went 2-for-3 and senior Amelia Dugan reached base twice and scored a run.

The Raiders are at home for their final home game of the year on Wednesday night.