Rochester Raiders land third in state tournament

May 18—CHNAHASSEN, Minn. — The Rochester Raiders adapted softball team took third place in the state tournament Saturday, losing 11-1 to Robbinsdale in the semifinals and then beating Minneapolis 11-3 in the third-place game.

The Raiders' lone run in the first game was scored in the third inning by Braiden Booth.

The Raiders got off to a slow start against Minneapolis but then took off.

Rochester got hot midway through the game, scoring five runs in one inning when it batted almost through its lineup.

Its seniors did their share for the Raiders. Amelia Dugan went 1-for-2, Samantha Morrissey had two hits and Nick Degen went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Young star Mikael Brown was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Braxton Small went 2-for-3.

Andrew Westerman and Small were named to the All-Tournament Team.

"They were an incredible example of leadership and athleticism in the entire tournament," Raiders coach Kayla Gannon said.

Gannon was thrilled with her team's accomplishment.

"It has been a while since the Raiders came home with some hardware and received higher than a fourth-place finish," Gannon said. "This year's team, with 10 of the 17 athletes never playing adapted softball before — (our) coaching team is extremely proud of these Raiders and can't wait to see what they can do next year!"