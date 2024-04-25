Rochester Raiders honor seniors during setback in adaptive softball

Apr. 24—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Raiders suffered a 13-0 loss to the Dakota Hawks in six innings in adapative softball on Wednesday, but the Raiders honored three players on Senior Night.

Seniors Amelia Dugan, Samantha Morrissey, and Nick Degen held down the outfield for the Raiders until the last inning went Coach Kayla Gannon let them choose where they wanted to play.

"All the seniors spent time on the base path tonight, reaching base every at-bat," Gannon said.

Andrew Westerman pitched five innings for the Raiders and had one strikeout. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate.

Braxton Small went 2-2 with a triple for the Raiders, who play at Anoka on Tuesday.

"(The) Raiders family thanks our seniors for their great careers, hard work, laughter, and friendships," Gannon said. "Once a Raider, always a Raider."