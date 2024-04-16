Rochester Raiders have high hopes in 2024 adapted softball season

Apr. 16—ROCHESTER — After another trip to the state semifinals a year ago, the Rochester Raiders have even higher hopes entering the 2024 adapted softball season.

The Raiders placed fourth at the Adapted Softball-PI state tournament last spring. Their hope this year is to return to the state championship game — a place the program has been twice in the past 11 years.

Rochester went 6-5 last season and came an eyelash from reaching the state title game. The Raiders had the tying run on third base when Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka recorded the final out in a 9-8 state semifinal victory.

The Raiders' recent success — they have been to the state tournamen in nine of the past 11 years, missing only in 2021 (no tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) — has resulted in a surge of new players coming into the program, head coach Kayla Gannon said. As of the opening of preseason practices, they had 19 players on the roster, representing nine schools in Rochester and the surrounding area, including Dover-Eyota and Byron.

More than half of those 19 players — 10, to be exact — are new to adapted softball and to the Raiders, who also have a new assistant coach, Tim Jacobson. The Raiders will be youthful, too, with only three seniors on the roster.

"I promise that you will never meet a group of athletes that is more hard working and determined then this group right here," coach Gannon said.

The Raiders are scheduled to open their season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Osseo, with their home opener to follow a day later, Wednesday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m., against Robbinsdale at Dakota Middle School.

All of the Raiders games and practices are now held at the Dakota Middle School gym.

The Raiders' other scheduled home games are Wednesday, April 24, against Dakota United (5:30 p.m.), and Wednesday, May 1, against South Suburban (5:30 p.m.).

The 2024 state tournament is set for Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, at Chanhassen High School.