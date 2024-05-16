Rochester Raiders have eyes on deep run at adapted softball state tournament

May 16—A young Rochester Raiders team believes it can challenge for a state championship at this weekend's adapted softball state tournament. Here's a look at the eight-team field:

WHEN: Friday and Saturday. The first round is Friday with the final two rounds on Saturday.

WHERE: Chanhassen High School.

WHO: Eight teams will play in the single-elimination championship format. There is also a consolation bracket.

FAVORITES: The Dakota United Hawks are the No. 1 seed. Robbinsdale/Hopkins/MoundWest is the second seed and the Rochester Raiders are seeded third.

FRIDAY'S QUARTERFINAL ROUND: No. 1 Dakota United Hawks (7-0) vs. No. 8 Anoka-Hennepin (0-7), 5 p.m.; No. 4 St. Paul Humboldt (4-3) vs. No. 5 Minneapolis South (3-4), 5 p.m.; No. 2 Robbinsdale/Hopkins/MoundWest (6-1) vs. No. 7 South Suburban (1-6), 6:30 p.m.; No. 3 Rochester Raiders (4-3) vs. No. 6 Osseo/Park Center/Maple Grove (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE ROCHESTER RAIDERS: The Raiders (4-3) are coached by Kayla Gannon and they feature three seniors: Amelia Dugan, Samantha Morrissey and Nick Degen. Of the 17 players on the roster, 10 are newcomers this season.

"There are a lot of new faces and learning happening," Gannon said. "The team has done an incredible job of learning the sport in a short amount of time."

Andrew Westerman has been the team's top pitcher and one of the leading hitters. Other top players include Braxton Small, Nate Barber, Cooper Morrissey, Connor Blair-Franz, Mikael Brown, Sawyer Hanson and Eli Yoder.

"We've been working hard this season and I think it is all going to come together at the state tournament," Gannon said. "Spending time with our teammates and making memories we will always remember is also going to be important to us."

If the Raiders win their state opener, they would face the Robbinsdale/Hopkins/MoundWestonka — South Suburban winner in the state semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The title game follows at 1:45 p.m. The third-place game is at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. If the Raiders fall in the quarterfinals, they play in the consolation semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday. The fifth-place game follows at 12 p.m.

State tournament bracket