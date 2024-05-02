Rochester posts non-league victory over Shelton

May 1—BOX SCORE

At Rochester

WARRIORS 5, HIGHCLIMBERS 3

Shelton 020 010 0 — 3

Rochester 202 010 X — 5

ROC Pitching — Johnson (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO; Huston 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Quarnstrom 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Smith 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Pietras 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Pietras 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Ubias 2-3, 2 R, BB; Quarnstrom 2-4, 2 R

In a game that didn't have playoff seeding implications, the Warriors pieced together a 5-3 non-league triumph over the Highclimbers in a non-league contest on Wednesday night in Rochester.

Rochester's regular season is capped with an 11-8 record and it will take on Washougal in the Class 2A District 4 pigtail round on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Camas.

A 2-2 tie was broken by the Warriors in the bottom of the third on a two-run double by Hayden Pietras after Mason Ubias led off with a walk and Tate Quarnstrom roped a single. They added an insurance run in the fifth as Tyler Huston recorded a run-scoring single.

Starter Ben Johnson struck out four and allowed two unearned runs to earn the win on the mound. Rochester's four relief pitchers combined to give up two hits. Ubias and Quarnstrom each notched two hits and Pietras drove in three total runs.

"We were able to do some good things," Warriors head coach Brad Quarnstrom said. "(Johnson) did a good job of just throwing strikes. He's thrown well for us at times this year."