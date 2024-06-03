Rochester native Mark Stuart heading to Stanley Cup Finals with Edmonton Oilers

Jun. 2—Mark Stuart has been around hockey his entire life.

From growing up playing in the Rochester Youth Hockey Association, to tagging along to Rochester Mustangs games with his dad, Dr. Michael Stuart, Mark was never far from an ice arena.

He has only been coaching for four seasons, and just two in the NHL.

That's all it's taken for him to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stuart is in his second season as an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers, who defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 Sunday night in Edmonton to win the Western Conference Finals series 4-2.

They Oilers will have a few days to rest and begin preparation for the Cup Finals, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Game 1 at Florida, which plays in Amerant Bank Arena in suburban Miami. Game 2 is also in Florida on Monday, June 10.

Games 3 and 4 are set to be played in Edmonton on Thursday, June 13, and Saturday, June 15.

If necessary, a Game 5 will be back in Florida on Tuesday, June 18; Game 6 is at Edmonton on Friday, June 21; and a decisive Game 7 would be played at Florida on Monday, June 24.

All games are set for 7 p.m. CDT starts and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+.

Stuart, 40, was chosen in the first round of the 2003 NHL Draft (21st overall) by the Boston Bruins. He played all or parts of 12 seasons in the NHL, with the Atlanta Thrashers, Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets, playing in 673 career games. He had 41 points in his one season at Lourdes High School, 1999-2000, then played briefly that season for the USHL's Rochester Mustangs. He joined the U.S. National Team Development Program the following year, playing for it for two seasons, prior to a three-year career at Colorado College.

His coaching career started in 2020-21, when he was an assistant coach under Todd Woodcroft at the University of Vermont. Stuart then spent one season as an assistant at his alma mater, Colorado College, under head coach Kris Mayotte, in 2021-22.

Stuart was hired by the Oilers in late July of 2022, working for then-head coach Jay Woodcroft. An article in The Athletic detailed Stuart's hiring process and noted that Jay Woodcroft reached out to his brother, Todd, asking for suggestions to fill the Oilers' assistant coaching vacancy. "I've got a list of one person," Todd reportedly told Jay. "There's only one person I would hire. That's Mark Stuart."

Stuart was retained by current Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch when he was hired last November, after the Oilers fired Jay Woodcroft.

Now, Stuart, Knoblauch and the Oilers — whose roster includes three-time NHL Hart Memorial Trophy (league MVP) winner Connor McDavid and fellow 100-point scorer Leon Draisatl — are headed to the Stanley Cup Final. It's the Oilers first Cup Finals appearance since losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.