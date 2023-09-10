Rochester man injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

Sep. 9—EYOTA, Minn. — A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2023.

A 1999 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling east on Interstate 90 and when the car left the roadway and rolled into the ditch near Fremont Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Chevrolet driver, 32-year-old George Earl Oliver of Rochester, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office and Lewiston EMS also responded to the scene.