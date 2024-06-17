Rochester hands RailRiders third straight loss

Three Rochester pitchers combined on a six-hitter Saturday night as the Red Wings defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-3, at Innovative Field in New York.

After winning the first two games of the series by shutout, the RailRiders (40-28) have dropped three straight.

All of the RailRiders' runs and four of their six hits came in one inning — the top of the fourth.

Rochester starter Spenser Watkins (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings to earn the win. Luis Reyes threw a perfect 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and Joe La Sorsa finished it off with 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Jack Dunn staked the Red Wings to a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Dunn hit the first pitch from RailRiders starter Edgar Barclay out to left field for a home run. Then in the third, Carter Kieboom hit a ground-rule double and Dunn scored him with a single.

In the top of the fourth, the RailRiders rallied to take a 3-2 lead. Jasson Dominguez led off with a single, stole second and scored on a single by Ben Rice. Carlos Narvaez doubled to score Rice with the tying run. T.J. Rumfield singled to plate Narvaez.

But the RailRiders managed just two hits the rest of the way — Rice in the sixth inning and Narvaez with two outs in the ninth.

The Red Wings reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Travis Blankenhorn led off with a walk and Riley Adams reached on a fielder's choice error. After Juan Yepez grounded into a force play, Alex Call doubled down the left-field line to score Blankenhorn with the tying run and send Yepez to third. Later in the inning, after Clayton Andrews relieved Barclay, Yepez scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

Four straight two-out hits against reliever Matt Sauer led to a three-run seventh and enabled Rochester to put the game out of reach. Adams singled, Yepez singled, Call had an RBI single and Kieboom hit a two-run double.

The series wraps up Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Righthander Yoendrys Gomez (2-2, 2.79 ERA) will start for the RailRiders against Rochester righty Jackson Rutledge (2-4, 7.36).