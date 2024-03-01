Rochester Grizzlies quest for 5 straight division titles comes down to home finale

Feb. 29—ROCHESTER — If Tyler Veen has learned anything in his three years as a coach in the North American 3 Hockey League, it's that a team needs some ornery players to have success in the postseason.

And, make no mistake, while Friday's regular-season home finale is still a regular-season game, the Grizzlies are treating it like it's the start of the NA3HL West Division playoffs.

Which means there could be some ornery Grizzlies on the ice when they host division rival Granite City at 7:05 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center. That game will likely decide who wins the regular-season division title and gets home-ice advantage throughout the division playoffs.

"I feel like 1 through 21 in our lineup, we have guys who can play that way," Veen said. "It's all just a choice if they want to do it or not. Every guy on our team has the capability to go out and be physical. Some guys are (built) that way more than others. Some guys are goal-scorers or playmakers, but that's what's going to have to set us apart.

"Everyone is going to have to be willing to empty the tank. That's what it takes to win."

The Grizzlies (34-8-3, 71 points) take a one-point lead in the West Division standings over Granite City (34-9-2, 70 points) into Friday's game.

If Rochester wins in regulation, it will clinch the division title. Any other outcome will mean the division will be officially decided on Saturday night, though Granite City and Rochester both have had a good amount of success against their opponents in their final games of the regular season. The Grizzlies play at Willmar (14-27-3), while Granite City plays at Alexandria (27-15-3).

"It's important, a huge game for us," Grizzlies second-year forward and Northfield native Spencer Klotz said. "Whoever wins this one will get home-ice for the playoffs. It's a big game and we know that, but we're just trying to keep it simple and play our way."

Rochester is not just playing for home-ice advantage on Friday, it's playing to keep an impressive streak alive. The Grizzlies, in their sixth season as a franchise, have won four consecutive division championships. Those all came in the Central Division, though. A win Friday would secure their first title in the West, the division in which they played in their inaugural season of 2018-19.

"It's been a blast," Klotz said of playing in the West this season, a division widely regarded as the best top-to-bottom division in the league. "Every night it's like playoff hockey. You never know who's going to win and you have to bring your best every night. That's the best part about this division — you learn that if you take a night off, it's going to cost you."

Rochester and Granite City have both secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the West Division playoffs, a 2-out-of-3 series that will be held the second weekend in March (games must be played any three days between March 7-10). The winner of Friday's game will likely wrap up home-ice advantage for a potential division finals series, too.

Granite City has been a pain in Rochester's side this season, though. The Grizzlies have beaten the Lumberjacks once in seven tries, while also losing twice in overtime. Granite City is the defending division champion and NA3HL national champion, having won the Fraser Cup last spring.

"A lot of it is the mental side for us," Veen said. "It's like we're playing the Big, Bad Wolf. There's a lot of respect for them. They're champions for a reason ... an organization that has had a lot of success in this league.

"... Look back at it this year and every single chance they've had against us, they capitalize. You give them a chance, they're going to bury it. That's what good teams do. For us, it's that mental battle to get over the hump and realize that, yes, we can beat these guys. It's a matter of going out and executing."

Klotz, who leads the Grizzlies in assists (29) and is second in points (44), said having been through the NA3HL playoffs last year will help the veterans on this year's team.

"Having that one year of experience under our belts and letting our (young) guys know that this isn't (high school) anymore, everyone is fighting for their lives," he said, "and the best team, the team that keeps it simple, the greasier team, whoever wants it more, is going to win."

The Rochester Grizzlies (34-8-3, 71 points) have a chance to clinch their fifth consecutive North American 3 Hockey League division championship this weekend. They host the Granite City Lumberjacks (34-9-2, 70 points) at 7:05 p.m. Friday, then play at the Willmar WarHawks at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Here's how the Grizzlies can win the division and secure home-ice advantage throughout the division playoffs:

If the Grizzlies win in regulation Friday:

—They will clinch the division title outright.

If the Grizzlies win in a shootout or overtime on Friday:

—They will clinch the division with a regulation, overtime or shootout win Saturday, OR with an overtime or shootout loss.

If the Grizzlies lose in a shootout or overtime on Friday:

—They will clinch the division with a win in regulation, overtime or shootout on Saturday, AND a Granite City loss in regulation, overtime or shootout.

— OR —

—They can clinch the division with a loss in overtime or shootout, AND a Granite City loss in regulation.

If the Grizzlies lose in regualtion on Friday:

—They can clinch the division title with a win in regulation, overtime or shootout AND a Granite City loss in regulation.

Tiebreakers:

—If the Grizzlies and Lumberjacks finished tied in the standings (with the same amount of points) the tiebreakers are as follows: 1. overall wins, 2. head-to-head (Lumberjacks win), 3. goal differential in head-to-head games, 4. total goal differential during the regular season, 5. coin flip.

TEAM WINS LOSSES SO/OT LOSSES PTS.

x-Rochester 34 8 3 71

x-Granite City 34 9 2 70

x-Alexandria 27 15 3 57

x-Mason City 22 20 3 47

Willmar 14 27 3 31

Minn. Loons 3 39 2 8

x — clinched playoff spot