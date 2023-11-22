Rochester football teams are on the verge of history as star quarterbacks lead the way

WILLIAMSVILLE — For a Monroe football team pundits didn't think was battle tested, the Red Jackets proved their flawless run was no fluke as they overcame their toughest task yet.

Sure, Monroe gave up its first touchdown in over two months, but they didn't beat up on a slouch. The Red Jackets simply dominated some of Section V's best Class B programs. And their 14-6 win over one of Section VI's best in Health Sciences provided everything skeptics were waiting to see.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West Regional was a cold, scrappy battle. Monroe's recording breaking passing attack leaned on its offensive line and running game. Players often had to be broken up after the whistle. Monroe and Health Sciences both badly wanted to win, but the Red Jackets wanted it a little bit more. Monroe (11-0) has now outscored teams 484-12 with eight shutouts and a forfeit.

Monroe (11-0) and East/WOI's (12-0) remarkable representation of Rochester City School District talent will have a chance to extend their seasons where no RCSD football team has gone before — the state championship game.

McQuaid's John Harding (3) as the Wildcat quarterback before scoring a touchdown in the NYSPHSAA Class AA region final Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Williamsville South High School. The Knights lost to reigning state champion Bennett 26-21 on a last-second touchdown.

That's if coach Terrell Cunningham's Red Jackets and co-coaches James Vann and Steve Flagler's Eagles can get one more win. This weekend's winners of the NYSPHSAA semifinals at Cicero-North Syracuse will advance to Syracuse University's JMA Wireless Dome for the championship round.

East High coach Jeff Slack's Eagles and Marshall coach Joe Munno's Jurists — which starred current Aquinas coach Mo Jackson — were the first City-Catholic teams to advance to the state semifinals in 1996. East lost to Rome Free Academy 27-0. Marshall fell to Whitesboro 15-12.

"I just stay prayed up. I give all the glory to God and just be confident," said Monroe running back Tahjmir Mullins, who rushed for a touchdown.

City quarterbacks climbing Section V record books

Monroe quarterback Khaya Moses looks downfield.

A pair of Rochester City School District quarterbacks could soon own some of Section V's most coveted passing records.

Monroe senior Khaya Moses threw his 35th touchdown pass of the season in the region finals win. Moses' mark ties Geneva's Shane Sweeney (2012) for the second-most touchdowns thrown in a season. Aquinas' Jake Zembiec (2015) and Penn Yan's Will Rogers (2018) each threw 37. Earlier this season, Moses threw the second-most touchdown in a single game in New York State history with seven. On Saturday, though, Moses thanked his line, Mullins, and defense for picking up the win.

"Our defense helps out a whole lot. Our front seven (is) staying strong and being real dominant," Moses said.

East's Zymier Jackson is within reach of the Section V single season passing yards. Zembiec threw for 3,030 yards in 2015. Jackson has 2,803 passing yards so far, and the soft touch on his deep throws makes him capable of surpassing the mark even on a bad day.

EAS/WOIS Quarterback Zymier Jackson gets a pass off as Brighton's Thomas Welker heads towards him.

McQuaid'-Bennett Trilogy

Junior Will DiMarco's go-ahead touchdown pass set McQuaid's sideline and spectator section ablaze during their crushing 26-21 last-second loss to Bennett.

Coach Bobby Bates' five-time Section V champion Knights (11-1) took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth on DiMarco's pass to Dan Geen. The Knights nearly failed to convert on fourth-and-two as Bennett rushed four but immediately crashed through the line. DiMarco stiff armed one defender to the ground, and threw a dart off his back foot while back pedaling from two Tigers.

The play appeared to be a run-pass option. Geen was blocking in trips alongside Allen Nesmith. In fact, everyone engaged in blocks but Eoin Meyer, who ran a screen route. John Harding anticipated the handoff, but DiMarco smartly kept the ball.

Geen caught E'Ryan Lawrence sleeping, waiting for a sack as he stared into the backfield. So Geen ran into the middle of field and mirrored a 100-meter dash champion while sprinting on his 34-yard touchdown reception.

McQuaid's Dan Geen (22) celebrates his go-ahead touchdown with Zach Couch during the NYSPHSAA Class AA region final Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Williamsville South High School. The Knights would lose to reigning state champion Bennett 26-21 on a last-second touchdown.

"Grit. Determination. Will. And a good culture that these kids have built. They showed it and they displayed it tonight," Bates said.

The next best play was a Bennett spike to stop the clock with one second left, much to McQuaid's detriment. In the final seconds, Bennett junior quarterback Sherrad Bennard III scrambled for a four-yard gain to the two. Nathan Earl and Zach Couch tackled him and slowly got up. Bennett's entire offense hastily got set for the Bennard spike. Lawrence fell into the end zone as the final horn went off on the final play.

McQuaid clawed out of many tight games this season, but in their third straight year playing Bennett, the Knights fell short by one second.

"By the grace of God we had one second left on the clock. … That was real nerve-wrecking, let me tell you," McDuffie said.

Johnny Wildcat

McQuaid used a no huddle offense similar to how they attacked University Prep in the Section V final. Although this time, the Knights surprised Bennett with John Harding as the Wildcat quarterback. Harding scored both of his touchdowns and much of his 105 yards from the formation. Bennett coach Steve McDuffie wasn't surprised, but did expect someone else at Wildcat quarterback, perhaps Meyer.

"It was a very smart thing because (McQuaid) was able to get an extra man at the point of attack," McDuffie said.

Bennard looked like the second coming of Fran Tarkenton, dodging Knights as he ran backward to keep plays alive, and beating backs downfield with his arm. McDuffie said they wanted to throw toward McQuaid cornerback Nick Frontuto often. Bennard registered his fourth 200-yard passing game of the season.

McDuffie, whose Tigers became the second Buffalo Public School to win states in 2022, talked about why the Knights have been so good.

"McQuaid's a great program, right. They have unlimited resources over there," McDuffie said. "It's the upper echelon of Rochester. We expect them to be a good football team in the state."

Coaches retire at Eddie Meath All-Star game

At the conclusion of Monday's Eddie Meath All-Star game Monday night at the University of Rochester's Edwin Fauver Stadium, the East team put coach Scott Deuschle on their shoulders and paraded him off the field.

The East team during postgame of the Eddie Meath All-Star Game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at the University of Rochester's Edwin Fauver Stadium. East won 21-6.

The game marked the final coaching appearance for Deuschle, the only head coach of Webster Thomas' 22-year-old program. Retiring with Deuschle are two other Section V coaches, Pittsford's Keith Molinich and Gates Chili's Jason Benham.

The West team during postgame of the Eddie Meath All-Star Game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at the University of Rochester's Edwin Fauver Stadium. East won 21-6.

East beat West 21-6. Proceeds were raised for Golisano Children's Hospital.

Senior cheerleaders from the Eddie Meath All-Star Game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at the University of Rochester's Edwin Fauver Stadium.

Eddie Meath award winners

Most Valuable Players: Hilton's Luke Lockhart (West), Vertus' Casmier Sawyer (East).

Sportsmanship Awards: Avon's Chris Thompson (West), Pittsford's Drew Thurley (East).

