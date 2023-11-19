Rochester football back in familiar territory: Playing for a state championship

Rochester's Bryan Zulauf, left, and Parker Lyons raise their arms in victory after the Rockets defeated Murphysboro Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 and will now go on to the state championships next week.

MURPHYSBORO — A lot has happened since Rochester was last in a state football championship game in 2019.

A pandemic threw the world into chaos, and there remains a world that just doesn't quite seem the same as pre-COVID-19.

But all is back to normal in Rochester after the Rockets punched their ticket for a ninth time for the final football weekend with a 42-14 win over Murphysboro in the Class 4A semifinals on Saturday.

"It’s been a dream of ours," Rochester senior Nolan Mrozowski said. "We worked on it all summer. We’ve been locked (in)."

Rochester (13-0) will look for its eighth Class 4A state championship and ninth overall since 2010 on Friday at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. The Rockets will face Burbank St. Laurence at 7 p.m. St. Laurence beat West Chicago Wheaton Academy 31-30 in double overtime on Saturday to advance to its first state title since a Class 5A runner-up finish in 1979.

Rochester beat Chicago St. Rita 42-28 to win its only 5A state championship in 2019. Five months later, sports came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2020 season was pushed back to the spring of 2021 and shortened to just six regular-season games — no postseason. Rochester then fell to Sacred Heart-Griffin in back-to-back Class 4A semifinal appearances. All that added up to the longest championship drought since coach Derek Leonard guided the Rockets to the 2010 state championship in their first season in the Central State Eight Conference.

On Saturday, junior quarterback Bryan Zulauf threw for three touchdowns and 181 yards, and Nolan Mrozowski ran for three more as Rochester put a running clock on its semifinal opponent. Mrozowski finished with 97 yards on 11 carries.

Zulauf became the seventh Rochester quarterback to win a semifinal game and joined an exclusive club with Wes Lunt, Austin Green, Robbie Kelly, Dan Zeigler, Nic Baker and Clay Bruno.

"It's great," Zulauf said of adding his name to that list. "My (offensive line) is great, my receivers are great and they just make me look good. It's easy when we're all connecting. That's what I love about this team: no one plays for (themselves)."

Rochester senior Ednor Slot intercepted Murphysboro quarterback Gibson Fager at the goal line with just seconds left in the first half to keep the Rockets up by three scores going into halftime.

Slot admitted he was in the wrong place on the interception, but defensive coordinator Steve Buecker is probably happy with the result.

"I wasn't in the right area, I guess," Slot said. "Coach came to me after the play and told me I needed to be more aggressive, so I got lucky on the play, kind of. I got the ball; I knew we had time left, and then I was just trying to get as many yards out of the end zone and get out of bounds."

Slot returned the ball 25 yards to give the Rockets plenty of room for the kneel-down play.

The Rockets responded by needing just 1 minute, 28 seconds before Zulauf found Mason Jacobs for Jacobs' second TD grab. He had two catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

"It is surreal," Jacobs said. "It's amazing to be under these lights with all my friends and all my family. This is just amazing."

Jacobs was asked if the Rockets went with a simplistic scheme on Saturday and still have more plays in Leonard's playbook.

"One hundred percent," Jacobs said. "The coaching here is amazing. We've still got tons of tricks up our sleeves."

