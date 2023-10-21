Rochester dominates up front, rolls to 42-8 win over Northgate to reach Class 1A playoffs

ROCHESTER TWP. — Senior Rochester linemen Parker Munroe and Mikey Norman had plans for Senior Night as the Rams took the field against Northgate.

A win would clinch a WPIAL Class A playoff spot but there was even more on the line for the seniors.

“It meant a lot to me,” said Munroe. “We lost year and we felt terrible.”

That didn’t happen as Munroe, Norman, and their teammates celebrated a 42-8 win over Northgate.

“I was pushing our offensive line this week,” said coach Gene Matsook. “I challenged them this week.

“We owned the line of scrimmage this game.”

The Rams owned the line of scrimmage so soundly that, at times, it looked like the running back was being tackled just beyond the line of scrimmage… but when the ball was placed it was a gain of eight yards – what was originally the line of scrimmage had been pushed downfield by the Rochester line.

Rochester gained 302 yards rushing on 43 carries – an average of over seven yards a carry – but no individual back gained more than 64 yards.

“We worked hard at practice,” said Mikey Norman. “We knew the game would come down to the line. We’ve had a lot of newer guys come in but we knew we had to all give 100 percent.”

Eight backs, though, did gain yards. The first two touchdowns were scored by Antonio Laure in his first action back after six weeks. He gained 47 yards and scored the first two touchdowns.

“The line blocked really well for everybody,” Laure said. “I felt good coming back tonight. I’m ready and I wasn’t going to miss the playoffs.”

After Laure’s scores, the Rams scored on their next two first-half drives as well. Quarterback Jayden Norman scored on a 1-yard run and then passed to Patrick Bable for eight yards with just seconds remaining. It was Rochester’s only completion and was necessitated by the clock, although it may not have been planned.

“We didn’t even plan to pass,” Munroe said. “We just knew we had to come off the ball hard and as the game went on, we knew that we were taking over the line.”

With a 27-0 lead at halftime, Rochester needed just six plays in the second half to get the mercy rule invoked and the clock running. Senior Dom Guido, the game’s leading rusher with 64 yards, scored on a 13-yard run and Jayden Norman’s two-point conversion reached the 35-point milestone.

With the clock running, Northgate scored on a 70-yard pass on fourth-and-25 from Sonteon Layne to Darius Fields. Rochester answered with a touchdown on its next possession – on a 6-yard run by senior Amari Curry.

Once the clock hot triple zeroes, Rochester was on to the playoffs.

“We overcame a lot to get here,” Matsook said. “We lost four starters in our first game but we got through some rough water but we kept going and here we are.

“I’m proud of these guys.”

While Senior Night marked the end of the home careers of the seniors, it also marked the end of another era. Rochester public address announcer Jack Sullivan is also retiring after a 23-year career. It would be hard to estimate how many of his wife’s cookies were consumed in that time but all were enjoyed.

