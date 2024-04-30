Rochester cruises past Shelton in league victory

Apr. 29—BOX SCORE

At Rochester

WARRIORS 12, HIGHCLIMBERS 1 (5 inn.)

Shelton 000 10 — 1

Rochester 404 4X — 12

ROC Pitching — Demers 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 9 SO. Highlights — Hartley 3-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Demers 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Vassar 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB; Haury 2-3, 2B, RBI, R

Behind the power of Layna Demers and Leah Hartley, the Warriors pounced all over the last place Highclimbers in a 12-1, five-inning triumph on Monday night in an Evergreen Conference tussle.

The win keeps Rochester (7-9, 4-4 EvCo) in fourth place in the standings and a game back of Aberdeen and a game up on Centralia. The Warriors next two league games are against Tumwater and W.F. West this week, starting with the Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

Four runs in the bottom of the first put Rochester in the driver's seat as Demers delivered the blow with a two-run double. She deposited a leadoff solo home run to kickstart a four-run third and Hartley lifted a two-run homer in the fourth.

Demers also struck out nine in the circle, allowing one hit and one unearned run. Mckenna Vassar recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors and Sara Haury registered two hits.