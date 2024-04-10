Rochester clips Black Hills to remain third in league

Apr. 9—In what has turned out to be a wacky and wild Class 2A Evergreen Conference standings with five teams battling for the four playoff spots, it could have been wackier on Tuesday night.

The Warriors kept the craziness at bay with a 3-2 triumph in penalty kicks over the Wolves in Tumwater to hold firm in third place in the league, a half-game behind the Thunderbirds for second and a half-game ahead of Centralia for third.

Rochester and Centralia meet at Tiger Stadium on Friday night in what has turned into a vital league match.

It was a 2-2 match after regulation and two five-minute overtime periods. The Warriors buried their first three penalty kicks, but missed the fourth. It didn't end up mattering as the Wolves couldn't convert on their last two kicks and dropped a heartbreaker.

Black Hills will host Tumwater on Friday night.