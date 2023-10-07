Rochelle Hubs plow right through Sandwich to start building some momentum

SANDWICH — Now, the Rochelle Hubs are building some momentum.

After an up-and-down first six weeks of the season, the Hubs are building speed after pounding on Sandwich 40-13 on Friday night for their second commanding win in a row. Rochelle used 12 ball carriers to average 6.2 yards per carry on the night.

And that number was much higher on the Hubs' two first-quarter touchdown drives that set the tone.

"We wanted to come out and give them our best shot. This was pretty close," said senior Landon Mickley, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound offensive lineman. "It was very important for us to win it up front. Very important.

"And we had to get something building."

Rochelle (5-2, 4-0 conference) was a state quarterfinalist in Class 4A last year and has handed Sandwich just its second loss of the season after it fell 49-7 to state-ranked Richmond-Burton in Week 4.

Sophomore fullback Roman Villalobos, who has taken over for the injured Erich Metzger, led the early charge for the Hubs and scored first just 3:30 into the game. He tallied 86 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns on the night.

"It starts up front, and tonight we were winning battles everywhere out there," Villalobos said. "It feels good to get a little more consistent out there. We just have to keep rising."

Freshman Dylan Manning, who had 55 yards on the ground on just seven touches, aggressively ran over Sandwich defenders on his way to the Hubs' second score, and his backfield mate Grant Gensler had 90 yards rushing on 10 carries with the TD that bumped it to 24-0 early in the second quarter.

Dylan Manning runs over someone on way to 8yd TD and 16-0 lead for Rochelle ⁦@RTHS_Football⁩ over Sandwich. This has blowout written all over it… pic.twitter.com/FrgNvX2nUT — Jay Taft (@JayTaft) October 7, 2023

The Hubs were 4-of-7 on third downs and did not punt in the game. They held Sandwich (5-2, 3-2) to three first downs in the first half, one coming on the Hubs' lone penalty of the night, and just 197 total yards.

"This was another big confidence game for us. We just kept rolling," offensive and defensive lineman Kaiden Morris said. "We've needed some momentum, for sure. We've needed to know just how good we are... We're figuring it out. We're ready for anything now."

The win most likely secured second place in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 (Blue) Conference, but more importantly the Hubs found a rhythm again. A one-point loss to Morton in Week 2, and a 21-6 setback to top-ranked Sycamore on Sept. 22 have kept the Hubs from building speed and gaining any momentum.

After they crushed Marengo 47-0 on Sept. 29 in their homecoming game, Rochelle now has secured back-to-back solid wins for the second time this season. And with mediocre Plano (3-3) — which lost 27-7 to Sandwich earlier this season — coming to town next week, the Hubs are hoping to keep that going. The Hubs are then at Richmond-Burton to close out the regular season on Oct. 20.

