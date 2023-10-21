Rochdale 3-4 Oldham Athletic

James Norwood's 72nd-minute strike helped Oldham edge out Rochdale in a seven-goal thriller at Crown Oil Arena.

Jimmy Keohane netted a hat-trick for hosts Rochdale, but it failed to halt the winless run of James McNulty's team, which has now extended to eight games in all competitions after this 4-3 loss.

Nathan Sheron put Oldham ahead after 16 minutes before a goal frenzy occurred following half-time, with Devarn Green doubling the lead in the 49th minute.

Keohane reduced the deficit soon after before he levelled the scores on the hour mark for Rochdale.

Hallam Hope immediately put Oldham back ahead and Norwood's smart finish from a tight angle with 18 minutes left looked to make the points safe for the visitors.

Keohane sparked an exciting finale when he completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish from a corner, and despite 16 minutes of stoppage-time, Oldham held on to move up to 10th.

Match report supplied by PA Media.