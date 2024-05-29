Rocco Reitz and Brajan Gruda to stay longer with the German national team

The DFB have announced that both Rocco Reitz and Brajan Gruda will stay with the German national team longer than originally planned.

The pair were only meant to be a part of the squad for this week but it has been decided they will continue with the squad until after Germany’s final preparation friendly against Greece in Mönchengladbach on June 7th.

This means that both Reitz and Gruda will have the opportunity to make their debuts for Germany in their friendlies against Ukraine in Nürnberg on June 3rd or against Greece. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has also not ruled out the possibility of both players being called up to the EURO 2024 squad.

The Borussia Mönchengladbach midfield and Mainz winger were originally called up due to other players reporting later to the camp as Bayer Leverkusen played in the DFB Pokal final last Saturday and Borussia Dortmund faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday.

Germany will spend the rest of the week at their training camp in Thuringia before moving to their headquarters for EURO 2024 at the Adidas Campus in Herzogenaurach, just outside of Nürnberg.

GGFN | Jack Meenan