Rocco Becht talks to the media about Iowa State’s big win at Baylor
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Creed lost out on the win Saturday night as his teammate Austin Hill crashed and both drivers failed to advance to the Xfinity Series title race.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Charles Leclerc won his second straight pole as Verstappen aims for his 16th win of the year.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
The final play of the first half of USC's game vs. Cal came right before the third quarter started.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.