'Robust market' reportedly forming for free agent safety Adrian Amos

It's looking more and more like Adrian Amos may be one of the most highly-coveted free agent safety in an already crowded market.

Amos, who's quietly become one of the more underrated safeties since being drafted in 2015, looks to have quite the market growing:

Adrian Amos would seemingly be an ideal fit for the #Giants as a replacement for Landon Collins, but I'm told per #NFL sources that a robust market is developing for former #Bears safety with several teams showing interest. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 10, 2019

While it's certainly not surprising that Amos is garnering a lot of attention, many looked at the crowded safety market -- headlined by names like Earl Thomas and Landon Collins -- and predicted that might help keep his cost within the Bears' ballpark. With nickel corner Bryce Callahan also on the free agent market and a limited amount of cap space to work with, GM Ryan Pace may have a tough choice to make. While talking to reporters at the combine, Pace didn't shoot down the idea of re-signing both, but as Amos' growing market may throw a wrench in that plan.

The new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13th, but teams are permitted to start talking with unrestricted free agents starting on March 11th. The way things are going, it wouldn't be surprising to see Amos have a contract in place by the time the new year begins.

