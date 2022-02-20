Robotics teams are back in the arena

Feb. 19—Manchester Community College was buzzing with the energy of a school robotics competition on Saturday, the frantic energy of young engineers racing against the clock — and the sheer excitement of competing in-person for the first time in two years.

During a lunch break at the Vex Robotics state championship, as the high school teams from across New Hampshire and Vermont tinkered with their robots and wolfed down pizza, coach Ernie Biron, who guides the seven Pinkerton Academy robotics teams, said he saw more than a room full of high school student psyched up for a competition.

"These young people are going to be building our new heart valves, our new sensors, the new apps on your phone," he said. "These are our future engineers."

And for the future engineers, Biron said, Saturday's contest was "the big dance."

The competition represents the pinnacle of months of work, Biron said. Teams have been working for months to build robots they drive to complete tasks, like setting plastic rings onto a dowel, or pushing weights onto either side of a seesaw.

Saturday's contest was the first time teams had competed in-person for two years. The 2020 Vex championship was held less than a month before New Hampshire recorded its first COVID-19 cases shutting down schools, sports and activities like robotics.

Last year's competition was a virtual one, said Dan Larochelle, chairman of Manchester Community College's advanced manufacturing and technology department, who headed up the weekend contest. LaRochelle said even this year's contest was scaled-back, without any spectators, but he was thrilled to be able to have teams competing in-person, better able to talk to each other and collaborate in real time.

Robotics teams often look to each other for inspiration, Biron said. The culture of robotics competitions is highly collaborative, with teams posting their designs on chat rooms for other teams to admire and iterate on — and at the competitions themselves, teams compete in randomly-assigned pairs, or "alliances."

Story continues

Biron said the work tends to be engrossing, and robotics team members sometimes spend hours working on the projects.

"Some of them have been putting in 30 hours a week," he said. "Mornings, afternoons — if they could live there, they would."

The hands-on trial-and-error manner of building the robots, and the pressure of preparing for a competition, are sort of a backdoor to learning about scientific and technological concepts, Biron said. The process is anything but linear, he said, and not nearly so organized as a science lecture. Taking apart their robots and putting them back together, programming and reprogramming, all the trial and error — it's a challenge, but it's also fun, he said.

For Pembroke Academy team members Cailey Krawczyk, 14, and Caysie Krawczyk, 12, improving on their robot has been one of the most rewarding aspects of competition.

"We've rebuilt things tens of times," Cailey said.

After a contest, they'll think about what could have gone better — and change the robot accordingly. The tinkering happens up until the moment the teams plop their robots into the competition ring, they said.

"We rebuilt this arm just now," Caysie said between rounds on Saturday.

Angelina Krawczyk, the Pembroke Academy robotics team adviser and mother to Caysie and Cailey, said she likes watching the team figure out how to solve problems.

"It's really fun to see how the robots evolve over the season," she said.

As a coach, Biron said, his job is to guide students' inquiry — showing them a path, he said, not carrying them up the mountain — and making sure they stay excited about the process.

Which usually isn't a problem, he said.

"They're like, "'What do you mean you have to go home?'" Biron said. "Think about how important it is to get young minds excited about the future," he said. "What's next? Ask them, because they're going to figure it out."