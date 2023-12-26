Robinson's own goal brings Luton Town level
Jack Robinson's errant header finds the back of his own net and brings the Hatters back to level terms late in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Jack Robinson's errant header finds the back of his own net and brings the Hatters back to level terms late in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
Sam Kerr, Lionel Messi and more provided epic moments of excitement and inspiration for soccer fans in 2023.
Brock Purdy has been a top-five fantasy QB, but his worst game of the season came at a terrible time.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
This year's NBA Christmas slate ended with some Luka magic.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Up against the Raiders' thriving defense, the Chiefs gave some gifts they couldn't afford.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
Whether you’ve taken a few classes here and there or starting from the beginning, these are must-have products to start your yoga practice.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
Wembanyama missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks with soreness in the same ankle.
George Pickens had a monster game for the Steelers.
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.
Duke hasn't lost a bowl game since 2014.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.