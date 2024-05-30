Robinson withdraws from NBA Draft, transfers to Kentucky

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Jaxson Robinson announced he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft, but he is not coming back to BYU.

Instead, Robinson is transferring to Kentucky to play for former BYU head coach Mark Pope.

Robinson, who led the Cougars in scoring last season, averaging 14.2 points per game, entered his name into the NBA Draft in April, and worked out for several teams. But he decided to play one more year of college basketball for his old coach, Pope.

New BYU head coach Kevin Young had hoped to lure Robinson back to Provo, but to no avail. Kansas was also interested in signing Robinson as a transfer.

BREAKING: BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will be committing to Kentucky, he told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OFmmHZruCz — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 30, 2024

Pope was unable to lure Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders to Lexington, but was able to secure Robinson.

Robinson, who played two seasons at BYU, will have one year of eligibility remaining. He was projected to be a second round pick in next month’s NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7 forward scored 25 points in BYU’s NCAA Tournament loss to Duquesne, and has a career-high 28 points against Denver in December.

Robinson began his career at Texas A&M and transferred to Arkansas before coming to BYU. He averaged 8.5 points in his first season with the Cougars.

Robinson is the fourth Cougar to transfer that contributed to last year’s team, joining Aly Khalifa (Louisville), Noah Waterman (Louisville), and Atiki Ally-Atiki (New Mexico). Incoming freshman Collin Chandler also decommitted from BYU to join Pope at Kentucky.

In addition to bringing Hall and Saunders back, Young was able to sign Keba Keita from Utah, and highly touted freshmen Brody Kozlowski, Elijah Crawford and Egor Demin.

