Dundee loan player Zach Robinson - who has been at Dens Park from Wimbledon for the past two seasons - will be a free agent this summer. (The Courier, print edition)

Dundee have used their 'surprise package' status to their advantage this season - and Mo Sylla has been a huge part of their success, says defender Ricki Lamie. (The Courier)

