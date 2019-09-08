Robinson runs Illinois State past Morehead State, 42-14

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) -- James Robinson ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns as Illinois State built a 35-0 lead and rolled to a 42-14 win over Morehead State in the Redbirds' home opener Saturday night.

Illinois State bounced back from a tough loss at Northern Illinois in its opener. The Redbirds have won three of their four meetings with Morehead State.

Robinson capped Illinois State's first drive, racing the final 16 yards for the score barely three minutes into the game.

Tuvone Davis picked off a Mark Pappas pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown a minute later and quarterback Brady Davis ran 52 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 after a quarter, then passed 11 yards to Andrew Edgar for a touchdown in the second. Robinson scored his second TD of the half on a 34-yard run. He capped the scoring for Illinois State with a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Pappas was 13 of 27 for 125 yards and two touchdowns for Morehead State, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions.