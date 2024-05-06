'Robinson one of top managers in league'

St Mirren knew they had a huge game on their hands with a trip to Dens Park, and they rose to the occasion.

The Buddies were brilliant from the first whistle. They came flying out of the traps, and you could see Stephen Robinson wanted to take the game to sixth-placed Dundee.

They used that momentum throughout the game and were worthy winners at a tough venue.

Robinson made it clear he wanted progression from last season’s top-six finish and he seems to have done that.

It’s a phenomenal job the Northern Irishman has done. To replicate last season’s finish is really hard to do. He’s one of the top managers in the league.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Cammy Bell was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's George O'Neill.