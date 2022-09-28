Robinson, McGinest predict winner of Bills-Ravens in Week 4
The "NFL Total Access" crew previews the Week 4 matchup between the Bills and Ravens.
The Broncos were missing four starters during Wednesday’s practice. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion), offensive lineman Dalton Risner (ankle), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) did not practice as the Broncos held walkthrough practice. Risner played all 74 offensive snaps Sunday night despite his injury. “He did it and he [more]
Fantasy analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller breaks down some of the more eye-opening performances from Week 3.
Check out the latest injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
Dan Orlovsky cited several examples of Derek Carr not throwing to Davante Adams when he should have. Josh McDaniels responded to the criticism.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
The Bills had a long list of injured players Wednesday as they begin to get ready to play Baltimore.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
If the Brian Hoyer experiment implodes, here are three other veteran quarterbacks the Patriots could bring in.
Former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the players on the NFL's All-Frustrated Team through the first three weeks of the season.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. dives into this week's flex plays that could push you over the hump in Week 4. The Ravens/Bills game should see a lot of scoring. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles are kings of the NFC after three weeks. And there aren't many other Super Bowl contenders at their heels. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Chris Jones' critical penalty in the Chiefs' loss to the Colts reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Matt Ryan.
Peter King believes that the monumental wins Kyle Shanahan has had with Jimmy Garoppolo under center played a role in why he never burned a bridge with the veteran quarterback.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay