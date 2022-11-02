Robinson, McGinest re-draft 2021 QB class
NFL Network's Michael Robinson, Willie McGinest re-draft quarterbacks of the 2021' NFL Draft.
The Mets Pod continues its offseason preview series with Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo looking at the lineup.
Rams publicly had been trying to trade running back Cam Akers, but with no deal done the question is whether the running back should be kept or released.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that he anticipates Cooper Kupp playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The star receiver did not practice Wednesday as part of his rehab plan for this week. Kupp has an ankle injury and is dealing with swelling but has no structural damage. The Rams also held out center Brian Allen [more]
We won't get into the fact that Brady and the Lions' Aubrey Pleasant were the first assistants to be jettisoned as their head coaches fight for survival. But we will cast an increasingly warm spotlight on Reich.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
RIP to a Notre Dame and Los Angeles Rams great.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
Wednesday’s surprising news regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders will spark speculation as to the reason for the decision to try to sell the team. Maybe someone finally persuaded Daniel Snyder that it’s in his own best interests and the best interests of the league for him to sell. Maybe someone in Snyder’s [more]
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.