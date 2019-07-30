Robinson leads MVFC preseason offense

(STATS) - Illinois State senior running back James Robinson led the way on the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason offense announced Tuesday.

Robinson has been an All-MVFC first-team selection in each of the past two seasons. He led the conference in rushing as a junior.

Indiana State had the most first-team selections with four.

The MVFC preseason defense will be announced Wednesday.

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE PRESEASON OFFENSE

First Team

QB - Ryan Boyle, Indiana State, Sr.

RB - D.J. Davis, Southern Illinois, Sr.

RB - James Robinson, Illinois State, Sr.

RB - Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State, So.

FB - Clint Ratkovich, Western Illinois, Jr.

WR - Dakari Allen, South Dakota, Sr.

WR - Dante Hendrix, Indiana State, So.

WR - Cade Johnson, South Dakota State, Jr.

TE - Briley Moore, Northern Iowa, Sr.

OL - Drew Himmelman, Illinois State, Sr.

OL - Zack Johnson, North Dakota State, Sr.

OL - Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State, Jr.

OL - Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa, Sr.

OL - Wyatt Wozniak, Indiana State, Sr.

LS - Bradey Sorenson, South Dakota State, Jr.

PK - Jerry Nunez, Indiana State, Sr.

Honorable Mention

QB Austin Simmons, South Dakota; FB Luke Sellers, South Dakota State; WR John Brunner, Western Illinois; WR Tyler Currie, Missouri State; WR Andrew Edgar, Illinois State; TE Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State; OL Isaiah Edwards, Indiana State; OL Evan Greeneway, South Dakota State; OL Gabe Megginson, Illinois State; OL Mason Scheidegger, South Dakota; LS Ross Kennelly, North Dakota State; PK Chase Vinatieri, South Dakota State