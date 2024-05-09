Robinson on Gogic extension, contract talks and carnival atmosphere
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's crucial clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
Admits there was "competition" for the signature of Alex Gogic, but he was always "quietly confident" of retaining the Cypriot's services after he signed a three-year contract extension earlier this week.
Believes Gogic will have a "big part to play" in the club's future and his fitness levels justify the length of the deal despite being 30-years-old.
Hasn't "given up hope" of keeping other out-of-contract players, but says there's "only so far you can go".
Expects a "carnival atmosphere" against Killie and says his side will relish a big game in their quest for European qualification.
Praises recent performances but was glad to get the result to back it up at Dens Park, though insists Dundee aren't out the race yet.
Ryan Strain was sent home for training with a knock and will be assessed, while Greg Kiltie and Scott Tanser have sat out this week. Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Jonah Ayunga are out for the season, though Elvis Bwomono is back in contention.