With Robinson and Godwin tagged, Washington should go all-in on Kenny Golladay

With Robinson and Godwin tagged, WFT should go all-in on Golladay

The 2021 free agent wide receiver class is expected to be one of the most loaded in recent memory, as several top options across the league should be hitting the open market.

However, the three top wide receivers set to hit free agency -- Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Kenny Golladay -- are all franchise tag candidates. And on Tuesday, all three of those elite pass-catchers found out their fate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears have chosen to franchise tag Godwin and Robinson, respectively, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced, while the Detroit Lions have decided to allow Golladay to test the open market.

So, what does this mean for the Washington Football Team, a franchise that has a major need to find another pass-catcher to pair opposite Terry McLaurin?

Here's the truth: Washington should go all-in on Golladay.

Golladay is an elite wideout in his own right yet doesn't seem to have garnered the same attention that Godwin and Robinson have drawn in the weeks leading up to free agency.

Part of that can be attributed to his injury history, as the Lions' star played in just five games last season. Despite that, Golladay will now officially be hitting the open market and a lucrative payday is coming.

Golladay might not be as versatile of a wideout as Godwin, but he's one of the best at his position when it comes to making plays down the field.

In 2019, his last fully healthy season, the Detroit standout saw 53% of his total receiving yards (628 of 1,190) coming on plays of 20-plus yards, the second-most of any receiver in the NFL. In that same campaign, Golladay's yards per reception (18.6) and yards before reception (13.6) marks were the third-highest in the NFL.

Golladay's big-play ability is something Washington's offense has significantly lacked over the past two seasons. McLaurin has the ability to take the top off the defense, too, but hasn't been able to do much of that with defenses often double- and triple-teaming him.

By adding Golladay, defenses wouldn't be able to key in on just one receiver. McLaurin was extremely productive in 2020, but he could have an even better season if he had some talent in his position group around him.

Washington made a nine-figure offer to Amari Cooper last offseason. While they didn't land him, it showed Rivera's willingness to add premium talent to an offense that needs an upgrade on the outside.

With the fourth-most cap space in the NFL, Washington has plenty of cash to spend. Golladay is arguably better than Cooper, too, and elite wideouts like him don't come around in free agency often.

Good teams become great when they attack success. Well, success is right in front of them, as adding Golladay would immediately take this offense -- and team -- to another level. It's time to pay up and get that second elite receiver Washington so badly needs.