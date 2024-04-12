Robinson expecting key players to leave in summer

Stephen Robinson admits he's likely to lose "five or six potential starters" from his St Mirren squad in the summer.

Ryan Strain, Alex Gogic and Keanu Baccus are among the players whose deals expire in the summer, which could lead to a re-build in Paisley - even if they qualify for European football.

"I knew what my budget was going to be," Robinson said.

“We are a club that can’t go above what we have. It doesn’t really matter where we finish. We might get one extra player if we finish in Europe.

“We know what we have got to work with. It’s the same at smaller clubs every year, you will lose five or six players in a good year, in a bad year you will lose 10,

“We will lose five or six potential starters, which is very difficult to replace. You have to replace them with the same resources but these players have grown over the last two-and-a-half years into players who can get moves to [English] Championship clubs or bigger SPFL clubs, so you are starting again with five or six coming in.”