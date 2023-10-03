Robinson: Daniel Jones 'starting to revert back' to what he was a few years ago
NFL Network's Michael Robinson explains why it looks like New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is 'starting to revert back' to what he was a few years ago.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not practiced the play live before attempting it on Monday.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
“It’s called protecting your guy.”
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
For anyone who knows Jones or is generally empathetic to those who appear to be in crisis, his recent behavior was hard to watch.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice as they become Dr. Football and Dr. Football (no relation), experts in fixing broken NFL offenses. But first, the duo give their takeaways from Week 4. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Rodney Harrison trying to bait Chris Jones into trash talking Zach Wilson, Derek Carr trying (and failing) to play hurt, the Toy Story broadcast and Sunday Night Football and the controversial no-call on New York Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II. Later, Charles and Nate fix the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins offenses. Each team has had their flaws put on display at some point through the first four weeks of NFL action, and the hosts attempt to give a potential solution to get each team back on track.
